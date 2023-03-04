Previous
getting comfy by koalagardens
getting comfy

Ellie doing a little wriggling and jiggling to get herself fully settled into the spot she chose
4th March 2023

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
It seems to be serious business with her ears down!!
March 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Looks so uncomfortable
March 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
They look so cuddly and they are real acrobats.
March 5th, 2023  
