Photo 2883
getting comfy
Ellie doing a little wriggling and jiggling to get herself fully settled into the spot she chose
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4862
photos
257
followers
250
following
789% complete
View this month »
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
Latest from all albums
2882
3
1801
4
1802
2883
1803
5
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th March 2023 7:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
conservation
,
koala
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
It seems to be serious business with her ears down!!
March 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Looks so uncomfortable
March 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
They look so cuddly and they are real acrobats.
March 5th, 2023
