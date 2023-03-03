Sign up
Photo 2882
down the hatch
As you can see, no matter how big the leaf, if you just keep chewing, down the go.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
