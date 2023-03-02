Sign up
Photo 2881
no such thing as too big
Valentine is enjoying these huge swamp mahogany (eucalyptus robusta) leaves for dinner
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
conservation
,
koala
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
sixws-138
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks like he has "super-sized" his dinner.
March 3rd, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
Look at that! He's holding three different branches with his hands and feet!
March 3rd, 2023
