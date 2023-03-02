Previous
no such thing as too big by koalagardens
Photo 2881

no such thing as too big

Valentine is enjoying these huge swamp mahogany (eucalyptus robusta) leaves for dinner
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks like he has "super-sized" his dinner.
March 3rd, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Look at that! He's holding three different branches with his hands and feet!
March 3rd, 2023  
