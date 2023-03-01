Previous
finding a little shade by koalagardens
Photo 2880

finding a little shade

we have had the coolest summer ever, but the last weeks (and even now officially Autumn) it's heated up suddenly
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
These Teddy Bear faces are so, so cute!!
March 2nd, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Easiest to recognize, Valentine is looking handsome here.
March 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and light on those fluffy ears.
March 2nd, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely close up capture of Valentine.Fav😊
March 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
March 2nd, 2023  
Brigette ace
After no summer and seriously bad weather it’s now autumn and we’re in 25 degree days 😬😳🤷🏻‍♀️
March 2nd, 2023  
