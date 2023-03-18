Previous
all my koala skills by koalagardens
Photo 2897

all my koala skills

Eddie has become a big little boy and behaves exactly like a koala in his sleeping positions
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Mags ace
He looks so comfy too!
March 20th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Boy he’s getting big
March 20th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Haha. Love Eddie!
March 20th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Sweet capture.
March 20th, 2023  
