the BIG Koala Picnic

this even is an awareness raising campaign for the plight of the koalas heading rapidly to extinction by 2050. I had Wendy (standing in background) bring this lovely family for a tour, and they kindly posed with a Tallowwood snack for a picnic story.

#SaveNSWKoalas #KoalasNeedTrees #ExtinctionisForever #nswpol