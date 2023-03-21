Previous
how big is Eddie now? by koalagardens
Photo 2900

how big is Eddie now?

He is bigger than all the other younger boys now. But Ellie is having a really hard time shaking him off. It's hilarious watching the movements as they do a kind of dance each day playing musical trees.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely capture
March 21st, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
He's just so cute! Look at his ears, his round head and his sweet expression!
March 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Looking very plump and heathy!
March 21st, 2023  
Michelle
He looks like he's scouting for the ladies - handsome lad
March 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
So cute
March 21st, 2023  
