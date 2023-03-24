Sign up
Photo 2903
a little more confident
Nash always has a slightly surprised expression. he is looking a bit less worried than yesterday but I think the wind must have blown and frozen a certain look on his face lol
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
nash
marsupial
kindy
wildandfree
