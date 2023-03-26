Sign up
Photo 2905
meanwhile out in the bush
Hope demonstrates why thumbs on feet are useful ...
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Ha ha cutie!
March 26th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
A little koala butt!
March 26th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
A ‘dainty’ capture!!
March 26th, 2023
Fisher Family
Great capture.
Katharine
March 26th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love how she's just peeking down at you to see if you're still watching!
March 26th, 2023
