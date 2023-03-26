Previous
meanwhile out in the bush by koalagardens
Photo 2905

meanwhile out in the bush

Hope demonstrates why thumbs on feet are useful ...
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
PompadOOr Photography ace
Ha ha cutie!
March 26th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
A little koala butt!
March 26th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
A ‘dainty’ capture!!
March 26th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Great capture.

Katharine
March 26th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Love how she's just peeking down at you to see if you're still watching!
March 26th, 2023  
