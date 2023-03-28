Previous
good vantage point by koalagardens
Photo 2907

good vantage point

Egwene is still here a few days a week. Love those ears ...
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Michelle
Such a wise looking face!
March 28th, 2023  
haskar ace
So sweet
March 28th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Sweet
March 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww!
March 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aww , all that fuzzy ears ,
March 28th, 2023  
