Photo 2907
good vantage point
Egwene is still here a few days a week. Love those ears ...
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
5
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4932
photos
261
followers
254
following
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
egwene
Michelle
Such a wise looking face!
March 28th, 2023
haskar
ace
So sweet
March 28th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Sweet
March 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww!
March 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aww , all that fuzzy ears ,
March 28th, 2023
