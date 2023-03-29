Sign up
Photo 2908
hiding in plain sight
just outside the kindy ... ok Valentine that's getting a bit creepy mate, they's babies ...
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
4
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4935
photos
260
followers
253
following
796% complete
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
27
2906
1826
2907
28
2908
29
1827
Views
1
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
26th March 2023 7:33am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Sally Ings
ace
He is beautiful.
March 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha love the narrative ..just a few words, but made me laugh!!
March 29th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
He's handsome
March 29th, 2023
KAL
ace
Valentine is hiding! So cute!
March 29th, 2023
