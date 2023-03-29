Previous
hiding in plain sight by koalagardens
Photo 2908

hiding in plain sight

just outside the kindy ... ok Valentine that's getting a bit creepy mate, they's babies ...
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Sally Ings ace
He is beautiful.
March 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha love the narrative ..just a few words, but made me laugh!!
March 29th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
He’s handsome
March 29th, 2023  
KAL ace
Valentine is hiding! So cute!
March 29th, 2023  
