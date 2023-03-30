Sign up
Photo 2909
Siri savouring the kindy
it's been wet for days so I've not had many good photo ops of the 2 in the kindy but they seem to be doing well. already they are past their halfway mark and 2 more are lined up to come when they leave.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
6
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4939
photos
260
followers
253
following
797% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th March 2023 8:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
siri
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, Siri, pretty girl!
March 30th, 2023
Babs
ace
She seems to be quite settled. Do the newcomers smell the scent from previous occupants of the kindy.
March 30th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very sweet face.
March 30th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Sweet
March 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
Cutie pie!
March 30th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Sweet little one
March 30th, 2023
