Siri savouring the kindy by koalagardens
Siri savouring the kindy

it's been wet for days so I've not had many good photo ops of the 2 in the kindy but they seem to be doing well. already they are past their halfway mark and 2 more are lined up to come when they leave.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, Siri, pretty girl!
March 30th, 2023  
Babs ace
She seems to be quite settled. Do the newcomers smell the scent from previous occupants of the kindy.
March 30th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very sweet face.
March 30th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Sweet
March 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
Cutie pie!
March 30th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Sweet little one
March 30th, 2023  
