sweetness itself by koalagardens
Photo 2909

sweetness itself

with a little more natural framing than I wanted, but it's a nice effect
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Sally Ings
Fabulous details
March 30th, 2023  
Karen
Who is this sweet little koala peering down at you :-)
March 30th, 2023  
