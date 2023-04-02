Previous
talk about a face by koalagardens
Photo 2912

talk about a face

Siri has gotten a little under my skin - that face!
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Babs ace
Such a cutie.
April 3rd, 2023  
Desi
Oh what a precious face! Lovely portrait
April 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Such an adorable face!
April 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw! adorable! fav
April 3rd, 2023  
Karen ace
A real cutie patootie. I love these animals’ white chin area. They seem to have a marked underbite.
April 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
So sweet
April 3rd, 2023  
