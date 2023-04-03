Previous
how do they make the tree look soft? by koalagardens
how do they make the tree look soft?

Wattle makes it seem like this is some lovely sofa bed. Only a koala ....
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Islandgirl ace
Awww so sweet, I guess he/she isn’t afraid of falling out of the tree!
April 3rd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love that look of total peace!
April 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
So sweet
April 3rd, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
The look of pure bliss.
April 3rd, 2023  
