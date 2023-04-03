Sign up
Photo 2913
how do they make the tree look soft?
Wattle makes it seem like this is some lovely sofa bed. Only a koala ....
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
31st March 2023 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
wattle
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Islandgirl
ace
Awww so sweet, I guess he/she isn’t afraid of falling out of the tree!
April 3rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Love that look of total peace!
April 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
So sweet
April 3rd, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
The look of pure bliss.
April 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
