Photo 2915
sleeping tight
Grace wouldn't even crack an eye
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
0
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4957
photos
262
followers
256
following
798% complete
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
1832
34
2914
35
1833
1834
2915
36
Views
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th April 2023 8:16am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
grace
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
