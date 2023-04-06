Sign up
Photo 2916
meet Magnus
Two new youngsters in the kindy now - a pair of boys this time. Magnus has taken to it all very smoothly.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
2
3
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Corinne C
A cutie! I love to see his fur from so close.
April 6th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
Adorable
April 6th, 2023
