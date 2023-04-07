Previous
growing up by koalagardens
Photo 2917

growing up

Can you see the tiny scent gland starting to form on Wattle?
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Dawn ace
A cute shot
April 7th, 2023  
Karen ace
Whereabouts should I look?
April 7th, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
Super capture. Is that the scent gland on his chest, in line with the end of the small branch?
April 7th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@salza yes - well spotted it's tiny!

@cocokinetic see the comment from Sally above, she has been watching the koalas here for years so is developing a good eye!
April 7th, 2023  
Karen ace
@koalagardens
I did see that actually, but wondered if that would be a place for scent glands to form. So I thought it was maybe a scratch or something. So that’s where koala scent glands are placed - what an intriguing animal.
April 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - yes he is certainly growing up - fav
April 7th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@cocokinetic yes on the chest - it produces a musky smelling oily goo that they rub on the trees to mark territory. you can see a good one here: https://365project.org/koalagardens/365/2021-01-14
April 7th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
What a cutie.
April 7th, 2023  
