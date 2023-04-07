Sign up
Photo 2917
growing up
Can you see the tiny scent gland starting to form on Wattle?
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
8
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4963
photos
263
followers
257
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
2nd April 2023 8:48am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
wattle
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Dawn
ace
A cute shot
April 7th, 2023
Karen
ace
Whereabouts should I look?
April 7th, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
Super capture. Is that the scent gland on his chest, in line with the end of the small branch?
April 7th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@salza
yes - well spotted it's tiny!
@cocokinetic
see the comment from Sally above, she has been watching the koalas here for years so is developing a good eye!
April 7th, 2023
Karen
ace
@koalagardens
I did see that actually, but wondered if that would be a place for scent glands to form. So I thought it was maybe a scratch or something. So that’s where koala scent glands are placed - what an intriguing animal.
April 7th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot - yes he is certainly growing up - fav
April 7th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@cocokinetic
yes on the chest - it produces a musky smelling oily goo that they rub on the trees to mark territory. you can see a good one here:
https://365project.org/koalagardens/365/2021-01-14
April 7th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
What a cutie.
April 7th, 2023
