Photo 2919
feets and thumbs
those thumbs on the feet of a koala never stop fascinating me
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th April 2023 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
thumb
,
australia
,
conservation
,
foot
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
egwene
Dawn
ace
Cute
April 10th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
What a wild perspective
April 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
