Photo 2920
Egwene is a big girl
Egwene really tricked me by being in an area of the property I've not seen her before and out in the full light. I ended up back at the nose pattern file to figure out who it was. Handy dandy those patterns!
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4971
photos
265
followers
258
following
800% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th April 2023 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
egwene
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - how they always find that necessary branch to support them up high!!
April 10th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@beryl
yeah and they find it and kind of ease down into like they are testing the strength of it as the settle in lol
April 10th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
She's lovely!
April 10th, 2023
