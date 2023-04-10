Previous
Next
Egwene is a big girl by koalagardens
Photo 2920

Egwene is a big girl

Egwene really tricked me by being in an area of the property I've not seen her before and out in the full light. I ended up back at the nose pattern file to figure out who it was. Handy dandy those patterns!
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
800% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - how they always find that necessary branch to support them up high!!
April 10th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@beryl yeah and they find it and kind of ease down into like they are testing the strength of it as the settle in lol
April 10th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
She's lovely!
April 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise