home tree by koalagardens
home tree

koalas each have their own patch of territory (that overlaps with others) call a home range. and in this area they have their own favourite trees we call home trees. this is Egwenes home tree
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a happy looking koala in the home tree ! fav
April 19th, 2023  
Desi
Oh wow, that is so interesting. And even more interesting that their territories overlap. What a lovely image
April 19th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@seacreature yes they live in colonies, but each koala has it's own range in that area. the size of the alpha's range denotes the size of the colony :)
April 19th, 2023  
Christina ace
I love all the bits of info you pass on - fabulous shot
April 19th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely capture.
April 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
How amazing, so much we do not know about them yet. Lovely shot and interesting info.
April 19th, 2023  
