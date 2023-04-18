Sign up
Photo 2928
home tree
koalas each have their own patch of territory (that overlaps with others) call a home range. and in this area they have their own favourite trees we call home trees. this is Egwenes home tree
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
6
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
egwene
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a happy looking koala in the home tree ! fav
April 19th, 2023
Desi
Oh wow, that is so interesting. And even more interesting that their territories overlap. What a lovely image
April 19th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@seacreature
yes they live in colonies, but each koala has it's own range in that area. the size of the alpha's range denotes the size of the colony :)
April 19th, 2023
Christina
ace
I love all the bits of info you pass on - fabulous shot
April 19th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely capture.
April 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
How amazing, so much we do not know about them yet. Lovely shot and interesting info.
April 19th, 2023
