what, I'm leaving? by koalagardens
Photo 2929

what, I'm leaving?

I didn't get many photos of Magnus and Lukas while here because they were rarely in spots that were easy to see them. But they both left yesterday. Magnus has done brilliantly and is off to the wild!
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Love the little spotted bum!
April 19th, 2023  
Good luck Magnus!
April 19th, 2023  
He looks very content. Take care of yourself Magnus. Fav.
April 19th, 2023  
That must always be exciting and sad at the same time
April 19th, 2023  
