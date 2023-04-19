Sign up
Photo 2929
what, I'm leaving?
I didn't get many photos of Magnus and Lukas while here because they were rarely in spots that were easy to see them. But they both left yesterday. Magnus has done brilliantly and is off to the wild!
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
4
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4991
photos
264
followers
258
following
802% complete
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
45
1844
2925
2926
2927
46
2928
2929
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
19th April 2023 8:21am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
magnus
,
marsupial
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Love the little spotted bum!
April 19th, 2023
haskar
ace
Good luck Magnus!
April 19th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
He looks very content. Take care of yourself Magnus. Fav.
April 19th, 2023
Milanie
ace
That must always be exciting and sad at the same time
April 19th, 2023
