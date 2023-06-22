Sign up
Photo 2993
what a view
Egwene wasn't showing much today but the way her butt is wedged in had me laughing so hard - she is a very long way up a big tree and sound asleep
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
0
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
egwene
,
30-days-wild23
