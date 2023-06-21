Sign up
Previous
Photo 2992
way up there
does my neck hurt some days? yes, yes it does, but every photo is worth it
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5111
photos
258
followers
248
following
819% complete
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
84
1895
2990
1896
2991
1897
1898
2992
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st June 2023 3:05pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
wattle
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30-days-wild23
Annie D
ace
so soft - love the ear fluff
I imagine your neck gets quite stiff at times - you are amazing the way you photograph the koalas
June 25th, 2023
