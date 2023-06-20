Previous
pesky tree bits by koalagardens
pesky tree bits

we've had some days of winds and it made it impossible for me to manage a photo of Wattle snoozing away, without something blowing in front of his eyes
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Joanne Diochon ace
Silly branches! But they do make a nice place for him to perch.
June 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
Just makes things more interesting! Lovely capture.
June 24th, 2023  
