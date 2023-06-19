Sign up
Previous
Photo 2990
so cosy on high
Egwene looks snug, but so many little branches!
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
egwene
,
30-days-wild23
