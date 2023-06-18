Sign up
Previous
Photo 2989
miss Ellie
I wonder when we will get a good look at how big her pouch must be now?
18th June 2023
18th Jun 23
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30-days-wild23
Dawn
ace
Elusive girl
June 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
A wonderful shot of her, she seems quite proud of herself. Exciting times ahead.
June 22nd, 2023
