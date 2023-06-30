Previous
that pouch! by koalagardens
that pouch!

finishing off 30 days wild with the promise of a new generation of koalas. what a thrill as we watch koalas race towards extinction, every single new koala counts!
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oops! that pouch is getting in the way when reaching out for that tasty morsel
July 1st, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Thank you for giving them a safe place to live.
July 1st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
So happy for another coming joey.
July 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Oh how exciting
July 1st, 2023  
