hidden secrets by koalagardens
Photo 3002

hidden secrets

You can see the vertical pouch opening - today I saw joey's back as it was a little open. The two mums seem to be hanging out in the same area (but never the same tree). Smart!
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

