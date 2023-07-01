Sign up
Photo 3002
hidden secrets
You can see the vertical pouch opening - today I saw joey's back as it was a little open. The two mums seem to be hanging out in the same area (but never the same tree). Smart!
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
wildandfree
