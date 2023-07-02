Previous
tiniest hand by koalagardens
tiniest hand

above the branch are some of mums fingers
below is joey's tiny fist clenched
2nd July 2023

KoalaGardens🐨

LManning (Laura) ace
Oh, my heart! That’s the sweetest thing.
July 2nd, 2023  
