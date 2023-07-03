Previous
big boy Eddie by koalagardens
Photo 3004

big boy Eddie

my has he grown!
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
823% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a good shot of him
July 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely capture of him
July 3rd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Great ears.
July 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Looks like he's smiling at you!
July 3rd, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful! I like his round head and his fuzzy ears! Long and healthy life to you, Eddie.
July 3rd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Hi Eddie!
July 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a chubby lad - all round and cuddly looking , A sweet friendly smile!
July 3rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Handsome chap!
July 3rd, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, is that Ellie's Eddie ?
July 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise