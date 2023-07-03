Sign up
Photo 3004
big boy Eddie
my has he grown!
3rd July 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
eddie
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Milanie
ace
What a good shot of him
July 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture of him
July 3rd, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Great ears.
July 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Looks like he's smiling at you!
July 3rd, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful! I like his round head and his fuzzy ears! Long and healthy life to you, Eddie.
July 3rd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Hi Eddie!
July 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a chubby lad - all round and cuddly looking , A sweet friendly smile!
July 3rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Handsome chap!
July 3rd, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow, is that Ellie's Eddie ?
July 3rd, 2023
