hi home I'm honey! by koalagardens
hi home I'm honey!

Well I got to the USA and back down under safely. I was jet lagged a couple of days, but I've just been really post hols dragging all week. I'm determined to get some routine back, so here I go uploading my first photos of being greeted after arriving home.
The holiday was beyond my wildest dreams. I went with my daughter and we met up with hundreds of people we have known online and it was just like being with our best friends.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Issi Bannerman ace
Hi Honey! How nice to see you back!
August 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Welcome back Katrina, you were sorely missed! a great shot of Valentine waving at you :-)
August 3rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@jamibann @ludwigsdiana thank you both so much! I missed this site and many things while away, it's the routine and working that I'm having the most trouble getting back into
August 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Welcome back I was only thinking about you this morning and wondering when you would be back.

So glad you had a great trip. It will probably take you a few weeks to get back into a routine so take it easy.
August 3rd, 2023  
Annie D ace
Glad you had such a wonderful trip and are back home safely...nice to see koalas back too 🥰
August 3rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@onewing thanks, I'm surprised at how strange it is to be assimilating back into my life
August 3rd, 2023  
