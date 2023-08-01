hi home I'm honey!

Well I got to the USA and back down under safely. I was jet lagged a couple of days, but I've just been really post hols dragging all week. I'm determined to get some routine back, so here I go uploading my first photos of being greeted after arriving home.

The holiday was beyond my wildest dreams. I went with my daughter and we met up with hundreds of people we have known online and it was just like being with our best friends.