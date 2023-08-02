Sign up
Photo 3009
precious!
I didn't realise until processing that June's joey is sitting in her lap - see the little hand? Those fingers are definitely not hers.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
31st July 2023 12:14pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
june
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Lesley
ace
Ah yes. Good mama.
August 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! how wonderful ! fav
August 3rd, 2023
Dixie Goode
ace
Oh how adorable. Good catch
August 3rd, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Oh wow.
August 3rd, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
So adorable
August 3rd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Sweet
August 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww!
August 3rd, 2023
365 Project
