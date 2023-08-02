Previous
precious! by koalagardens
Photo 3009

precious!

I didn't realise until processing that June's joey is sitting in her lap - see the little hand? Those fingers are definitely not hers.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah yes. Good mama.
August 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! how wonderful ! fav
August 3rd, 2023  
Dixie Goode ace
Oh how adorable. Good catch
August 3rd, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Oh wow.
August 3rd, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
So adorable
August 3rd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Sweet
August 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww!
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise