first sighting by koalagardens
first sighting

how good is this? This sight really grounded me a lot yesterday after feeling a bit ungrounded all week. June's joey has such an adorable face!
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Suzanne ace
What a photo! Favourite
August 4th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Great capture.
August 4th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Sweetness!
August 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh my goodness! What a face.
August 4th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Suchs a cuty lovely captured.
August 4th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
So very cute and a great capture.
August 4th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh how exciting. What a lovely thing to see just as you return home.
August 4th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Very sweet.
August 4th, 2023  
