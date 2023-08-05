Sign up
Photo 3012
never enough new life
I may have spent a little while photographing from different angles. there is nothing like a brand new joey just looking at you without seeming to really see you
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
1
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
4th August 2023 3:45pm
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
june
joey
marsupial
wildandfree
