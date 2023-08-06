Previous
and then she stretched her leg up by koalagardens
Photo 3013

and then she stretched her leg up

and just look at the joey face with a crumpled ear uncurling .... yep I'm having the time of my life
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Jesika
Baby looks comfy but not so sure about Mummy.
August 6th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Sweet.
August 6th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks like you are in joey heaven these days. How lucky to be there to see this.
August 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
So sweet!
August 6th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Aww so cute
August 6th, 2023  
