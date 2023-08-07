Previous
so very casual by koalagardens
so very casual

look at that joey arm hanging out of June's pouch while they both snooze the afternoon away lol
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Christina ace
Awwww so sweet
August 8th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Tender love
August 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw, all arms and legs
August 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
That's the sweetest image I've seen today.
August 8th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Awww so adorable!
August 8th, 2023  
Elisabeth Sæter
Adorable
August 8th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very sweet! Please remind me- is June a new koala in your colony? You are doing such important work!
August 8th, 2023  
