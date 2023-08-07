Sign up
Photo 3014
so very casual
look at that joey arm hanging out of June's pouch while they both snooze the afternoon away lol
7th August 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th August 2023 12:00pm
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
june
koala
joey
marsupial
wildandfree
Christina
Awwww so sweet
August 8th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Tender love
August 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Aw, all arms and legs
August 8th, 2023
Mags
That's the sweetest image I've seen today.
August 8th, 2023
Islandgirl
Awww so adorable!
August 8th, 2023
Elisabeth Sæter
Adorable
August 8th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very sweet! Please remind me- is June a new koala in your colony? You are doing such important work!
August 8th, 2023
