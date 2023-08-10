Sign up
sitting in mums lap
joey was all the way out yesterday. not long and we will see this little one starting to try to eat leaves ... gird your loins for cuteness
10th August 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
10th August 2023 11:03am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
june
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
