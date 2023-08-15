Sign up
Previous
Photo 3022
new kid in town
in the process of being named, isn't he grand! I thought he'd make a good song title too. oldie by the Eagles
https://youtu.be/-Pa5nqYXEnY
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
3
3
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao17
,
songtitle-99
Diana
ace
He's gorgeous and so is the song!
August 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He's got a well spotted posterior !! Some time since you had a new kid on the block.
August 16th, 2023
Babs
ace
How exciting. Look forward to seeing what his name is
August 16th, 2023
