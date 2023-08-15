Previous
new kid in town by koalagardens
Photo 3022

new kid in town

in the process of being named, isn't he grand! I thought he'd make a good song title too. oldie by the Eagles https://youtu.be/-Pa5nqYXEnY
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
827% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
He's gorgeous and so is the song!
August 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
He's got a well spotted posterior !! Some time since you had a new kid on the block.
August 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
How exciting. Look forward to seeing what his name is
August 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise