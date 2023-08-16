Sign up
Photo 3023
Best time of year
I can't quite figure the position of joey as I can see 2 hands, and it makes me tilt my head to the side squinting like whaaaaat? can you see both?
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
june
koala
joey
marsupial
wildandfree
ndao17
Beryl Lloyd
Waw! how exciting for you to discover these new lives - it seems daily at the moment!
August 18th, 2023
Diana
All nicely cuddled up there, what a lovely find and shot.
August 18th, 2023
Annie D
turning my head too hahahaha
August 18th, 2023
