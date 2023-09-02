Previous
Fun Fact 2 by koalagardens
Photo 3040

Fun Fact 2

Climate change is impacting on koalas because their dense forests are being destroyed, so not drinking is not quite the luxury now!
2nd September 2023 2nd Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
832% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise