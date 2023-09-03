Sign up
Photo 3041
still mostly in the pouch
you can see how huge the pouch bulge is above the knee, then that tiny hand hanging out below her knee ... precious
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
0
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5193
photos
252
followers
243
following
833% complete
Views
11
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
2nd September 2023 10:25am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
june
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
