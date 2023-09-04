Previous
which is is? by koalagardens
Photo 3042

which is is?

OK get your koala facts sorted - is this a joey hand or foot and tell me why you know the answer.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

Linda Godwin
I am going to say its the hand with the four claws visible only.I see distinct claws separated for use like a hand.
September 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
Sweet shot! I'm not even going to guess. I plead ignorance here.
September 5th, 2023  
Karen ace
I'd say that's a foot. A koala’s foot has 3 fingers and 4 claws. A koalas hand has 3 fingers and 2 thumbs.
September 5th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great capture...I don't know :).
September 5th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Maybe a hand with the 2 toes.
September 5th, 2023  
