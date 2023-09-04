Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3042
which is is?
OK get your koala facts sorted - is this a joey hand or foot and tell me why you know the answer.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5195
photos
252
followers
243
following
833% complete
View this month »
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
Latest from all albums
3039
1929
3040
1930
1931
3041
1932
3042
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd September 2023 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
june
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Linda Godwin
I am going to say its the hand with the four claws visible only.I see distinct claws separated for use like a hand.
September 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
Sweet shot! I'm not even going to guess. I plead ignorance here.
September 5th, 2023
Karen
ace
I'd say that's a foot. A koala’s foot has 3 fingers and 4 claws. A koalas hand has 3 fingers and 2 thumbs.
September 5th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great capture...I don't know :).
September 5th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Maybe a hand with the 2 toes.
September 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close