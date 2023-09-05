Previous
all the joeys by koalagardens
all the joeys

Canines have puppies, felines have kittens, marsupials have joeys. Without google, anyone know what a baby platypus is?
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute
September 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
No clue, but a wonderful capture.
September 8th, 2023  
