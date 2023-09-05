Sign up
Photo 3043
all the joeys
Canines have puppies, felines have kittens, marsupials have joeys. Without google, anyone know what a baby platypus is?
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
2
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
September 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
No clue, but a wonderful capture.
September 8th, 2023
