pouches are quite amazing by koalagardens
pouches are quite amazing

answer to yesterday - baby platypus is called a PUGGLE. also pointed out by Wylie is that this is the same for echidnas. Platypus and Echidna are the only 2 monotremes in the world - the only mammals that lay eggs.
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Corinne C
Pretty amazing!
September 9th, 2023  
Junan Heath
Sweet!
September 9th, 2023  
Shutterbug
That is such a cute little hand.
September 9th, 2023  
