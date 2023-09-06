Sign up
Photo 3044
pouches are quite amazing
answer to yesterday - baby platypus is called a PUGGLE. also pointed out by Wylie is that this is the same for echidnas. Platypus and Echidna are the only 2 monotremes in the world - the only mammals that lay eggs.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Corinne C
Pretty amazing!
September 9th, 2023
Junan Heath
Sweet!
September 9th, 2023
Shutterbug
That is such a cute little hand.
September 9th, 2023
