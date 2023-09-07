Previous
the most amazing fact maybe by koalagardens
Photo 3045

the most amazing fact maybe

in order to get the digestive system of joey from milk to tough leaves is achieved by mum releasing pap from her huge caecum (appendix to us) which joey eats heartily
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

