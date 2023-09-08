Sign up
Photo 3046
back young
really the deciding factor tends to be how much joey weighs - koala mums don't count their age, they figure their weight to know it's time to stop. makes sense to me!
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao18
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Hmmmm...don't know if that would work for humans! But it sure looks cute.
September 10th, 2023
Milanie
ace
What a cute shot
September 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So sweet. They're wise Mums!
September 10th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@olivetreeann
the claws in the shoulders!
September 10th, 2023
