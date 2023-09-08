Previous
back young by koalagardens
back young

really the deciding factor tends to be how much joey weighs - koala mums don't count their age, they figure their weight to know it's time to stop. makes sense to me!
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Hmmmm...don't know if that would work for humans! But it sure looks cute.
September 10th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a cute shot
September 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So sweet. They're wise Mums!
September 10th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@olivetreeann the claws in the shoulders!
September 10th, 2023  
