not just a pretty mouth by koalagardens
Photo 3047

not just a pretty mouth

the way koalas can smell and analyse eucalyptus leaves is truly extraordinary and all those ridges are one of the keys
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
John Falconer ace
Made me yawn. Great shot.
As you know was up your way for a few days. Beautiful.
September 11th, 2023  
