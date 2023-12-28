Sign up
Previous
Photo 3157
can't hide from me
but they try!
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th December 2023 7:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Such a cute nosey shot! =)
December 29th, 2023
Michelle
He look's like he's having a good go!
December 29th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
I don't see Valentine in this picture. Nope, not at all. I see tree branches. (Hello up there, Valentine! I like your fluffy ears!)
December 29th, 2023
