can't hide from me by koalagardens
Photo 3157

can't hide from me

but they try!
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Such a cute nosey shot! =)
December 29th, 2023  
Michelle
He look's like he's having a good go!
December 29th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
I don't see Valentine in this picture. Nope, not at all. I see tree branches. (Hello up there, Valentine! I like your fluffy ears!)
December 29th, 2023  
