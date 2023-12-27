Sign up
Photo 3156
Photo 3156
trifecta!
in the kindy
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5432
photos
248
followers
247
following
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3152
2043
3153
3154
2044
2045
3155
3156
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
24th December 2023 7:38am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Omw, they sure seem to love each others company or are they planning a breakout? Great shot of the three.
December 28th, 2023
Babs
ace
They love being together don't they
December 28th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@ludwigsdiana
@onewing
it's funny because it is the only time the 3 have been in the same tree and now they are all spread everywhere lol
December 28th, 2023
